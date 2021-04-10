Flu Vaccines on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

Hospital Corpsman from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor administers a flu vaccine at Bloch Arena aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on October 4, 2021. Bloch Arena vaccination events will be held October 4-6, 12-13, and 25-27 from 7:30 am till 3:00 pm. Flu vaccines are mandatory for all active duty service members and the mass vaccination event at Bloch Arena will help facilitate larger commands.

