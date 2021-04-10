Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing to administer flu vaccine

    Preparing to administer flu vaccine

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Annemarie Dern from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor puts on gloves before administering a flu vaccine at Bloch Arena on October 4, 2021. Bloch Arena vaccination events will be held October 4-6, 12-13, and 25-27 from 7:30 am till 3:00 pm. Flu vaccines are mandatory for all active duty service members and the mass vaccination event at Bloch Arena will help facilitate larger commands.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6872321
    VIRIN: 211004-N-WF582-293
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Preparing to administer flu vaccine, by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Preparing to administer flu vaccine
    Flu vaccine operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
    Flu Vaccines on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

    NMRTC Pearl Harbor Activates Active Duty Flu Vaccine Campaign

    Flu
    Influenza
    Vaccine

