2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat

Soldiers and families of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stand around a static display of a decorated Stryker during the brigade's Trunk or Treat Oct. 1 at Fort Carson, Colo. Soldiers and families came together to decorate their vehicles and give candy to children ahead of Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

