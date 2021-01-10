Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat [Image 2 of 3]

    2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers and families of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stand around a static display of a decorated Stryker during the brigade's Trunk or Treat Oct. 1 at Fort Carson, Colo. Soldiers and families came together to decorate their vehicles and give candy to children ahead of Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6872322
    VIRIN: 211001-A-AU561-002
    Resolution: 6563x4287
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat
    2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat
    2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    halloween
    treat
    trunk or treat
    trunk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT