Sgt. Damian Granado with Company G, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division hands out candy during the brigade's Trunk or Treat Oct. 1 at Fort Carson, Colo. Soldiers and families came together to decorate their vehicles and give candy to children ahead of Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6872320
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-AU561-013
|Resolution:
|6563x4256
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT, 4ID Trunk or Treat [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT