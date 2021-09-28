Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company BLT 1/1 TRAP [Image 5 of 5]

    Bravo Company BLT 1/1 TRAP

    KUWAIT

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210928-M-OY155-1001 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Ucinski, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise, Sept. 28. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:00
    Photo ID: 6871134
    VIRIN: 210928-M-OY155-1009
    Resolution: 2532x1688
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company BLT 1/1 TRAP [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

