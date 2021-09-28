210928-M-OY155-1001 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Ucinski, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise, Sept. 28. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6871134 VIRIN: 210928-M-OY155-1009 Resolution: 2532x1688 Size: 1.33 MB Location: KW Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company BLT 1/1 TRAP [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.