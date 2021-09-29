Bravo Company BLT 1/1 TRAP

210928-M-OY155-1002 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) A Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land during a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise, Sept. 28. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

