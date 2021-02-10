Customer Appreciation event

211002-N-XU072-1009

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 2, 2021) Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka staff hand out raffle signup forms during the NEX Yokosuka Customer Appreciation weekend event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

