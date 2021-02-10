Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Customer Appreciation event

    Customer Appreciation event

    JAPAN

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    211002-N-XU072-1232
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 2, 2021) The 14 Moon Band performs for attendees at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka customer appreciation weekend event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 02:37
    Photo ID: 6871034
    VIRIN: 211002-N-XU073-1232
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Customer Appreciation event [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Military
    Yokosuka
    Customer

