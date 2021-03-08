Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Language Exchange [Image 1 of 3]

    CFAO Language Exchange

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors interact with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors during a naval service language exchange held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Sept. 29, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Kazuse Shimabukuro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 01:04
    Photo ID: 6871008
    VIRIN: 210929-N-QY759-0014
    Resolution: 3187x2277
    Size: 531.72 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Language Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Language Exchange
    CFAO Language Exchange
    CFAO Language Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    community relations
    CFAO
    language exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT