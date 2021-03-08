CFAO Language Exchange

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors interact with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors during a naval service language exchange held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Sept. 29, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Kazuse Shimabukuro)

