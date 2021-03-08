CFAO Language Exchange

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 29, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jesse Lopez, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East Detachment Okinawa, interacts with a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor during a naval service language exchange held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Sept. 29, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Kazuse Shimabukuro)

