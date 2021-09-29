Valkyrie Training | 3d Medical Battalion conducts Valkyrie blood transfer course

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shyanne Byers, left, a corpsman with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, participates in practical applications during a Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion training program on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. Marines and corpsmen participate in the Valkyrie program to gain the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions of combat casualties. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

