    Valkyrie Training | 3d Medical Battalion conducts Valkyrie blood transfer course [Image 10 of 12]

    Valkyrie Training | 3d Medical Battalion conducts Valkyrie blood transfer course

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Steven Kirkpatrick, a corpsman with Headquarters and Support Company, Landing Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, participates in a Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion training program on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. Marines and corpsmen participate in the Valkyrie program to gain the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions of combat casualties. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 01:02
    Photo ID: 6870995
    VIRIN: 210930-M-HE677-250
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: BATAVIA, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valkyrie Training | 3d Medical Battalion conducts Valkyrie blood transfer course [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

