Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08

35th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons wait to take off during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-08 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The exercise tested Airmen’s ability to recover and relaunch assets rapidly from a simulated austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anwtain Hanks)

