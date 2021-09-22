Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08 [Image 19 of 19]

    Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08

    JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    35th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons wait to take off during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-08 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The exercise tested Airmen’s ability to recover and relaunch assets rapidly from a simulated austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anwtain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 21:26
    This work, Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08 [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    35 FW
    BS 21-08

