35th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons wait to take off during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-08 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The exercise tested Airmen’s ability to recover and relaunch assets rapidly from a simulated austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anwtain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6870836
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-DJ879-1171
|Resolution:
|7463x4975
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08 [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
