Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission [Image 7 of 7]

    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission

    ST. ROSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. ROSE, La. -- A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor places a temporary blue roof on a home in St. Rose, Louisiana, Oct. 2. The contractor is supporting the USACE Operation Blue Roof mission because of the damages caused by Hurricane Ida’s landfall Aug. 29. To date, the USACE has received more than 36,000 verified applications for blue roofs and have installed more than 14,000 temporary roofs. The deadline to request a blue roof is Oct. 15. To learn more about the program, or to apply, please visit us at blueroof.us.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6870825
    VIRIN: 211002-A-LI073-0257
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: ST. ROSE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission [Image 7 of 7], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission
    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission
    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission
    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission
    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission
    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission
    USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida
    Blue Roof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT