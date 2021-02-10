USACE continues its Operation Blue Roof mission

ST. ROSE, La. -- A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor places a temporary blue roof on a home in St. Rose, Louisiana, Oct. 2. The contractor is supporting the USACE Operation Blue Roof mission because of the damages caused by Hurricane Ida’s landfall Aug. 29. To date, the USACE has received more than 36,000 verified applications for blue roofs and have installed more than 14,000 temporary roofs. The deadline to request a blue roof is Oct. 15. To learn more about the program, or to apply, please visit us at blueroof.us.

