Members of Team Andersen participate in an awareness wave on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 4, 2021. The wave was held to bring awareness to the many October Awareness Campaigns, too include domestic violence awareness month, breast cancer awareness month, fire prevention week, and red ribbon week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:50 Photo ID: 6870816 VIRIN: 211004-F-ZP572-1048 Resolution: 3773x2389 Size: 1.95 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wave campaign helps bring awareness to Andersen [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.