    Wave campaign helps bring awareness to Andersen

    Wave campaign helps bring awareness to Andersen

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Andersen participate in an awareness wave on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 4, 2021. The wave was held to bring awareness to the many October Awareness Campaigns, too include domestic violence awareness month, breast cancer awareness month, fire prevention week, and red ribbon week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:50
    Photo ID: 6870806
    VIRIN: 211004-F-ZP572-1059
    Resolution: 4705x2981
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wave campaign helps bring awareness to Andersen [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    fire prevention week
    breast cancer awareness
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    red ribbon week
    domestic violence prevention
    campaign wave

