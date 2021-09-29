Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of floor [Image 3 of 3]

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of floor

    BABELDAOB, PALAU

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Eduardo Hernandez 

    7th Engineer Battalion

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of a water damaged floor, the floor was weakened with years of soaked water, removing the tiles as well as the old plywood exposing the joists and we later replaced the floor with new plywood.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6870751
    VIRIN: 210929-M-YS734-132
    Resolution: 3374x2556
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: BABELDAOB, PW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of floor [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Eduardo Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Marines #Deployment #construction #1371 #7thESB #Marines #Welding #Airforce #1371 #7thESB

