7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of a water damaged floor, the floor was weakened with years of soaked water, removing the tiles as well as the old plywood exposing the joists and we later replaced the floor with new plywood.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:26 Photo ID: 6870751 VIRIN: 210929-M-YS734-132 Resolution: 3374x2556 Size: 1.62 MB Location: BABELDAOB, PW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of floor [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Eduardo Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.