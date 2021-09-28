7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees by in renovation of a water damaged floor, the floor was weakened with years of soaked water, removing the tiles as well as the old plywood exposing the joists and we later replaced the floor with new plywood.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6870750
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-YS734-833
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|558.37 KB
|Location:
|BABELDAOB, PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Work with Navy Seabees [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Eduardo Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
