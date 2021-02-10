USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welcomes Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2021) Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, from Pittsburgh, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet greets U.S. Marine Sgt. Anthony Pane, from Cave Creek, Ariz. Following embarkation aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during UNITAS LXII, Oct 2,2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

