EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2021) Capt. Gervy Alota, from San Diego, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) stands by as a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, is successfully recovered in the welldeck during UNITAS LXII, Oct 2, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 17:55 Photo ID: 6870620 VIRIN: 211002-N-MT581-2000 Resolution: 3572x2384 Size: 3.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welcomes Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.