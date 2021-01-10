Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Idaho Air Raid [Image 8 of 9]

    The Idaho Air Raid

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Recruiters from Idaho attended the Boise State Football tailgate with a booth called the Air Raid. The Air Raid consisted of recruiters from the Active Duty, Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, in Boise, Idaho on October 2, 2021. The tailgate booth consisted of a Virtual Reality football game for people to participate in as well as information from Active Duty, Guard and Reserves. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

