The Idaho Air Raid

Recruiters from Idaho attended the Boise State Football tailgate with a booth called the Air Raid. The Air Raid consisted of recruiters from the Active Duty, Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, in Boise, Idaho on October 2, 2021. The tailgate booth consisted of a Virtual Reality football game for people to participate in as well as information from Active Duty, Guard and Reserves. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

