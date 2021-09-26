Infinite Defender SAR

AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 26, 2021) Jordanian Armed Forces personnel and sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System team 26 provide care to a simulated patient as part of search and rescue medical evacuation drill during Exercise Infinite Defender 21 at the Jordanian Naval Base Aqaba, Jordan, Sept. 26. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

