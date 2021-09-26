Infinite Defender SAR

AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 26, 2021) A Royal Jordanian UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter takes off during a search and rescue medical evacuation drill as part of Exercise Infinite Defender 21 at Aqaba Naval Base, Jordan, Sept. 26. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

