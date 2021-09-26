Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infinite Defender SAR

    AQABA FREE ZONE, JORDAN

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 26, 2021) A Royal Jordanian UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter takes off during a search and rescue medical evacuation drill as part of Exercise Infinite Defender 21 at Aqaba Naval Base, Jordan, Sept. 26. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infinite Defender SAR [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Jordan
    USN
    Royal Jordanian Navy
    Infinite Defender

