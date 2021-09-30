Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines participate in Peruvian community event [Image 5 of 8]

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines participate in Peruvian community event

    IQUITOS, PERU

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Douglas Pack, a civil affairs team leader with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS aids Teniente Sugundo Fransisco Zarate (Peruvian First Lieutenant) in passing out water filters to local families at a community relations event during UNITAS LXII in Iquitos, Peru, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during amphibious, littoral and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6870060
    VIRIN: 210930-M-YO040-1125
    Resolution: 4139x6209
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: IQUITOS, PE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines participate in Peruvian community event [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    COMREL
    Community Relations
    MARFORSOUTH
    Enduring Promise
    UNITASLXII

