UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines participate in Peruvian community event

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Douglas Pack, a civil affairs team leader with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS aids Peruvian Marine Corps Teniente Segundo (Peruvian First Lieutenant) Fransisco Zarate in passing out water filters to local families at a community relations event during UNITAS LXII in Iquitos, Peru, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during amphibious, littoral and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

