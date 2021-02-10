Father and son celebrate shared promotion date, unit, rank, 27 years apart

Retired Sgt 1st Class Jack Reed during his promotion ceremony on Oct. 1, 1994, while assigned to the 115th Field Hospital, 32nd Hospital Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. Reed promoted his son sergeant first class 27 years after his own promotion on Oct. 1, 2021.
(Photo credit unknown)
