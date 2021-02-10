Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.1994

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Retired Sgt 1st Class Jack Reed during his promotion ceremony on Oct. 1, 1994, while assigned to the 115th Field Hospital, 32nd Hospital Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. Reed promoted his son sergeant first class 27 years after his own promotion on Oct. 1, 2021.

    (Photo credit unknown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.1994
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:34
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father and son celebrate shared promotion date, unit, rank, 27 years apart [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

