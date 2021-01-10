Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan Reed was promoted by his father (right), retired Sgt. 1st Class Jack Reed and his wife (left) Christy Reed, during a ceremony at Alligator Lake Recreation Site at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on Oct. 1. Both Reeds were promoted to sergeant first class on Oct 1., while assigned to the 115th Field Hospital, 32d Hospital Center. The elder Reed in 1994 and the younger in 2021; 27 years apart.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:34 Photo ID: 6870003 VIRIN: 211001-A-GR633-1001 Resolution: 1436x955 Size: 312.66 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Hometown: SIMPSON, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Father and son celebrate shared promotion date, unit, rank, 27 years apart [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.