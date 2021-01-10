Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father and son celebrate shared promotion date, unit, rank, 27 years apart [Image 1 of 2]

    Father and son celebrate shared promotion date, unit, rank, 27 years apart

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan Reed was promoted by his father (right), retired Sgt. 1st Class Jack Reed and his wife (left) Christy Reed, during a ceremony at Alligator Lake Recreation Site at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on Oct. 1. Both Reeds were promoted to sergeant first class on Oct 1., while assigned to the 115th Field Hospital, 32d Hospital Center. The elder Reed in 1994 and the younger in 2021; 27 years apart.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    This work, Father and son celebrate shared promotion date, unit, rank, 27 years apart [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

