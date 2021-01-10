Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021. [Image 3 of 3]

    Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021.

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    211001-N-QL961-1007 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Washington (Oct. 1, 2021) Cmdr. William Howey salutes Capt. Shawn Huey, commodore of Submarine Squadron Nineteen, during a Change of Command ceremony. Cmdr. Howey relieved Cmdr. Mike McLaine as Commanding Officer of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719). Providence recently completed a homeport change from Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington to begin her decommissioning process after a serving for 36 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 16:04
    Photo ID: 6869972
    VIRIN: 211001-N-QL961-1007
    Resolution: 3279x3364
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Phillip Pavlovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021.
    Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021.
    Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Providence Conducts Changes of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUBMARINES
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    CSG 9
    USS PROVIDENCE
    SSN 719

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT