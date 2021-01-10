Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Oct. 1, 2021.

211001-N-QL961-1002 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Washington (Oct. 1, 2021) Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. John Gilligan, introduces the official party, during a Change of Command ceremony for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719). Cmdr. William Howey relieved Cmdr. Mike McLaine as Commanding Officer. Providence recently completed a homeport change from Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington to begin her decommissioning process after serving for 36 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich)
