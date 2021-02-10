Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welding [Image 2 of 4]

    Welding

    MI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class James Pratt, 127th Maintenance Squadron, uses a TIG welding system to join two pieces of metal at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Oct. 2, 2021. Pratt is an aircraft technology specialist with the Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6869954
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-VA676-0010
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welding [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welding
    Welding
    Welding
    Welding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    welding
    ANG
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT