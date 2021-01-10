Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021

A Croatia Land Forces wears their newly-earned Norwegian Foot March Badge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 1, 2021. U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment hosted this event for Romanian, Croatian, Polish, and British soldiers to earn their NFMB. They are required to complete an 18.6-mile foot march with a 25-pound rucksack in under 4.5 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

