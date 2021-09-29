Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021 [Image 2 of 8]

    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    A U.S. Army Soldier with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment conducts a multinational Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 30, 2021. U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment hosted this event for Romanian, Croatian, Polish, and British soldiers to earn their NFMB. They are required to complete an 18.6-mile foot march with a 25-pound rucksack in under 4.5 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6869900
    VIRIN: 210930-A-NQ624-1213
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021
    Moonlit March: Battle Group Poland's Norwegian Foot March 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles
    NorwegianFootMarch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT