Armed Forces Entertainment Olympic Champions come to Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 30, 2021) Steele Johnson, a 2016 U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist in diving, greets service members and staff stationed aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an Armed Forces Entertainment Olympic Champions tour, Sept. 30, 2021. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

