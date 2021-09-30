Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Entertainment Olympic Champions come to Camp Lemonnier

    Armed Forces Entertainment Olympic Champions come to Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 30, 2021) Service members and staff stationed aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) take a team photo with five U.S. Olympic Medalists during an Armed Forces Entertainment Olympic Champions tour, Sept. 30, 2021. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 06:12
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Olympics

