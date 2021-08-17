Noncombatant evacuation operations

Members from the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group prepare to provide medical care for Afghan evacuees Aug. 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The evacuees departed Afghanistan onboard multiple C-17 Globemaster IIIs, as support of the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation continued. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

