Members from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing stock supplies, such as diapers, cribs and highchairs for Afghan evacuees Aug. 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The evacuees departed Afghanistan onboard multiple C-17 Globemaster IIIs, as support of the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation continued. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 01:28 Photo ID: 6869642 VIRIN: 210817-F-XN600-1065 Resolution: 5878x3924 Size: 18.54 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Noncombatant evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.