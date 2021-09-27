Kilo Co. Range 410A

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Coomer, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, assaults an objective at Range 410A as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

Date Taken: 09.27.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US