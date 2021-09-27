Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Co. Range 410A [Image 3 of 4]

    Kilo Co. Range 410A

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Major, an infantry assault Marine with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, gives commands to his squad at Range 410A as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6869582
    VIRIN: 210927-M-AJ027-1016
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 17.42 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Co. Range 410A [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Co. Range 410A
    Kilo Co. Range 410A
    Kilo Co. Range 410A
    Kilo Co. Range 410A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    M240

    Smaw

    3/2

    ITX

    61mm mortars

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    M240
    Smaw
    3/2
    ITX
    61mm mortars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT