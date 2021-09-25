SLTE 1-22- Fire Support Team

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Rufiopinto, a Joint Fires Observer with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, plots grid coordinates during Fire Support Coordination Exercise, part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 25, 2021. This exercise provides Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Joint Fire Observers the opportunity to integrate air and ground assets to ensure 3d Marines can process effective fires in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

