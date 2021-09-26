Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLTE 1-22- Fire Support Team [Image 10 of 11]

    SLTE 1-22- Fire Support Team

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jacob Naber, a Joint Fires Observer with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, observes impact areas during Fire Support Coordination Exercise, part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 25, 2021. This exercise provides Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Joint Fire Observers the opportunity to integrate air and ground assets to ensure 3d Marines can process effective fires in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 00:28
    Photo ID: 6869578
    VIRIN: 210926-M-AR498-863
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    SLTE Marines 29Palms FST Fire Support Team ITX

