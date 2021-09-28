Heather Kennedy, third-fifth grade teacher, helps a group of students in Jarvis Brinson’s third grade class Sept. 28 at Andre Lucas Elementary School. Andre Lucas Elementary was recently named an exemplary high-performing school, earning it the U.S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon School award.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6869128
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-N1234-010
|Resolution:
|1763x1175
|Size:
|288.08 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell’s Andre Lucas Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School title [Image 2 of 2], by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
