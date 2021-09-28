Fort Campbell’s Andre Lucas Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School title

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Heather Kennedy, third-fifth grade teacher, helps a group of students in Jarvis Brinson’s third grade class Sept. 28 at Andre Lucas Elementary School. Andre Lucas Elementary was recently named an exemplary high-performing school, earning it the U.S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon School award.

