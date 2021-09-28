Heather Kennedy, third-fifth grade teacher, helps a group of students in Jarvis Brinson’s third grade class Sept. 28 at Andre Lucas Elementary School. Andre Lucas Elementary was recently named an exemplary high-performing school, earning it the U.S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon School award.

Date Taken: 09.28.2021
Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, Fort Campbell's Andre Lucas Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School title [Image 2 of 2], by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS