    Fort Campbell's Andre Lucas Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School title

    Fort Campbell’s Andre Lucas Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School title

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Lily Zarate, 8, reads aloud in Erika Bowers third grade class Sept. 28 at Andre Lucas Elementary School. The school was recently deemed an exemplary high-performing school, earning a U.S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools award. School staff and administrators expressed feelings of pride and gratitude for the recognition.

    This work, Fort Campbell’s Andre Lucas Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School title [Image 2 of 2], by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

