USS Sioux City Sailors Perform SAR Swimmer Operations

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 29, 2021) -- Gunner’s Mates 2nd Class Tim Harris and Casey Nice perform search and rescue (SAR) swimmer operations during a shipboard SAR exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 29, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

Date Taken: 09.29.2021