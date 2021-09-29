210929-N-YD864-1022

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 29, 2021) -- Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Tim Harris secures himself in a rescue strop during a shipboard search and rescue (SAR) exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 29, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6869118 VIRIN: 210929-N-YD864-1022 Resolution: 4714x3143 Size: 1.96 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Secures Himself in a Rescue Strop During a Shipboard SAR Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.