Capt. Devon Newcomer, assistant operations officer 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, explains movement operations from Fort Carson, Colo. during a rehearsal for movement to the National Training Center, Oct. 1, on Fort Carson. The Warhorse Brigade is preparing to travel to Fort Irwin, Calif. to attend the National Training Center where it will demonstrate its lethality against a simulated opposition force. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6868864
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-JZ147-002
|Resolution:
|2899x1863
|Size:
|371.54 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT NTC Movement Rehearsal [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
