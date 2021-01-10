2SBCT NTC Movement Rehearsal

Capt. Devon Newcomer, assistant operations officer 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, explains movement operations from Fort Carson, Colo. during a rehearsal for movement to the National Training Center, Oct. 1, on Fort Carson. The Warhorse Brigade is preparing to travel to Fort Irwin, Calif. to attend the National Training Center where it will demonstrate its lethality against a simulated opposition force. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

