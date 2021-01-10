Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT NTC Movement Rehearsal [Image 1 of 2]

    2SBCT NTC Movement Rehearsal

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. John Morgan, human resources officer assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, explains bus loading procedures to brigade leadership during a rehearsal for movement to the National Training Center, Oct. 1, on Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade is preparing to travel to Fort Irwin, Calif. to attend the National Training Center where it will demonstrate its lethality against a simulated opposition force. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

