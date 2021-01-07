Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA factory wraps ambulance program

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees pose with some of the last M997A3 ambulances to be produced at RIA-JMTC. The eight year program ended in June with almost 4,000 ambulances produced. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA factory wraps ambulance program [Image 2 of 2], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    Rock Island Arsenal
    modernization
    manufacturing
    RIA-JMTC

