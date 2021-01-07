RIA factory wraps ambulance program

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees pose with some of the last M997A3 ambulances to be produced at RIA-JMTC. The eight year program ended in June with almost 4,000 ambulances produced. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)
|07.01.2021
|10.01.2021 13:50
|6868849
|210701-A-FW423-013
|5731x1631
|940.83 KB
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|1
|0
