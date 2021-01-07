RIA factory wraps ambulance program

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees pose with some of the last M997A3 ambulances to be produced at RIA-JMTC. The eight year program ended in June with almost 4,000 ambulances produced. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

